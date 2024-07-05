Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.7 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
