Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.35

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.35 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.73). Avation shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 71,350 shares.

Avation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £94.54 million, a PE ratio of -2,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

