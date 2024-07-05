Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

