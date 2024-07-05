Axie Infinity Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68.54 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.98 or 0.00008802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $734.31 million and $68.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,565,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,549,447.78777787 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.63315069 USD and is down -15.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $56,461,531.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

