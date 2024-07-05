Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.