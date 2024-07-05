AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Down 6.6%

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 6,768,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,149,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

