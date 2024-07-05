Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

