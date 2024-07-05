BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of BancFirst worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.8 %

BancFirst stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

