Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 1.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.59. 8,051,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,603,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,572 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

