Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $263.11 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $263.11 million and $1.22 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.95 or 0.05278119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,734,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,354,465 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.