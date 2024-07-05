Belrium (BEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

