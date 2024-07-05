Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

