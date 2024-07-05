Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.78.

BDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.2 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.13 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.79.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

