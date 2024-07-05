Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Birkenstock Stock Up 1.9 %

BIRK stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

