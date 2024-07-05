Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,115.78 billion and approximately $3.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $56,582.32 on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00574309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,534 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

