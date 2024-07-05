Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,115.78 billion and approximately $3.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $56,582.32 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00574309 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039423 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062433 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,534 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
