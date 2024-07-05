Bittensor Price Tops $224.05 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $64.15 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $224.05 or 0.00396836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,015,397 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,015,397. The last known price of Bittensor is 205.82566972 USD and is down -12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $63,734,155.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

