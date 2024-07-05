BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.65 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $723.56 million and $41.65 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001440 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000072 USD and is down -10.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $34,488,152.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.