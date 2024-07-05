BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

