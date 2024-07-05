Blast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0152

Blast (BLAST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Blast has a market cap of $266.78 million and $203.58 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,505,938,218 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,472,735,971.936832 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01380826 USD and is down -22.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $201,437,899.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

