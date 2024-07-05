Blast Self Reported Market Cap Hits $256.13 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Blast has a total market cap of $256.13 million and approximately $209.76 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,495,481,564 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,472,735,971.936832 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01380826 USD and is down -22.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $201,437,899.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

