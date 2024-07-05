Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 1,889 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08.
NYSE SQ traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 15.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 435.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
