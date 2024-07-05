Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 1,889 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,387,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 15.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 435.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

