Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.99

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.99 and last traded at $111.70, with a volume of 343163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,231 shares of company stock valued at $13,547,878. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,893,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after buying an additional 260,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

