BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $503.66 or 0.00888657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $74.33 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,816 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,878.82714334. The last known price of BNB is 477.03055877 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2189 active market(s) with $2,586,279,688.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.