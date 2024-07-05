Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.58. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$94.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

