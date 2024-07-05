Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.