BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.80. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 40,274 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $501.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.