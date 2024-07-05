Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Down 2%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 639,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,830,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
The company has a market cap of £32.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.45.
Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.
