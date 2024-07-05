Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

COGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

