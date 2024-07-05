Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.
COGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
