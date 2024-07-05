Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $35.56

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NMI by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after buying an additional 284,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,270,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NMI by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $34.58.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

