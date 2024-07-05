Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $37.43

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

PECO opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 35.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 210.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.