Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $9.86

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

