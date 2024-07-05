BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 56,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 121,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

BYD Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

