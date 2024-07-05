C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Hold by Baird R W

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

