Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,489.64

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,489.64 ($44.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,525 ($44.59). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,520 ($44.52), with a volume of 32,094 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,490.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,429.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.84), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($198,683.22). In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.84), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($198,683.22). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($44.94), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($351,704.76). 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

