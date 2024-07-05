Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $49.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CENT opened at $38.43 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.