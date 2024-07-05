Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

RIVN stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.