Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $47,350.20 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 276 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,521.76.

Cardlytics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 27.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.