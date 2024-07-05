Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Cars.com worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 45,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,981. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARS

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $354,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,510 shares of company stock worth $1,619,623. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.