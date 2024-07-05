CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

