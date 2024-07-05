Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.