Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

