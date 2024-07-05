Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
