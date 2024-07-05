Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Centrica Stock Performance
Centrica Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
