Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

