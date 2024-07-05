CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

Insider Transactions at CEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 38.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $18.71 on Friday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.