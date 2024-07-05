CGI (NYSE:GIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

GIB opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after buying an additional 258,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

