Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 288932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Chakana Copper Trading Up 11.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
