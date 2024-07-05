ChargePoint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 60,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 37,726 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 9,120,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $766.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

