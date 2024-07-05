Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRL traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,829. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.