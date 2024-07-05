Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

CSH.UN opened at C$13.20 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.06 and a one year high of C$13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -290.48%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

