Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $153.89 and last traded at $154.46. 1,231,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,965,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 446,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after buying an additional 46,168 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 313,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

