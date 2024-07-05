China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,964,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,820.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

