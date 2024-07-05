China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,964,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 4,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,820.0 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.77.
About China Resources Gas Group
