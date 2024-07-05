Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Down 7.7%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). Approximately 5,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

